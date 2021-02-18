UT Medical Center fills vaccinations appointments open for people 65 and older, teachers

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The University of Tennessee Medical Center has opened registration for another upcoming first-dose COVID-19 vaccination clinic.

Appointment registration for vaccinations beginning Monday, Feb. 22 through Friday, Feb. 26 can be made on vaccine1.utmedicalcenter.org/. The portal opened at 10 a.m. and all available appointments were filed by 10:40 a.m.

Vaccination appointments were limited to people who are 65 years of age and older and community members who are eligible under phases 1a1, 1a2 and 1b. Click here for more information on priority groups eligible for doses on the Knox County Health Department website.

Groups included in Phase 1b:

K-12, childcare teachers and staff

Pre-school teachers

Other first-responders and administration (dispatchers, communications staff, and other first-responders without significant direct public contact)

Airfield operations personnel employed by primary commercial and cargo service airports

You must provide proof of eligibility at the time of your appointment or you will not be able to receive the vaccine.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is urging people not to take pain relievers like Tylenol or Motrin before getting a COVID-19 vaccination.

The Knox County Health Department recently launched a waitlist for qualified individuals to be contacted when the doses become available.

Through the waitlist platform, qualifying individuals will also be able to be put on a stand-by list in the event of leftover vaccine doses at the end of a clinic which need to be administered before the doses expire. Those on the standby list will need to be readily available to come to the Knox County Health Department or another centrally-located location to receive the vaccine as soon as you are contacted.