KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Find your zen with man’s best friend.

On Saturday, June 4 come out and enjoy a yoga session unlike any other. The Blount Co Animal Center will be holding this annual event in an effort to get you relaxed, active, and infatuated with a potential new member for your home. Tickets are $20 and all proceeds will go back to benefit the animal center.

Space is limited so sign up quickly.

The class is for all ages and all skill levels. For more information, visit their website and Facebook page.