Remarkable Woman finalist: Mamosa Foster

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — One of our four Remarkable Women finalists has poured her heart into the education and well-being of others in a cause she hopes you can help.

Here’s what makes Mamosa Foster of Knoxville … remarkable.

It’s her smile that makes Mamosa stand out in a roomful of people.

“I get up in the morning, thanking God for another day,” she says.

It’s her heart for others that makes her a remarkable woman.

“My children sometimes tell me and my husband used to say, ‘Will you sit down?’ Because I’m always doing (something). I just feel like I have to be engaged in doing something productive most of the time,” Mamosa said.

She’s a former elementary school teacher and principal, winning awards for her work.

“I felt like that was my calling,” she said, “because I love children.”

Mamosa and her late husband also formed the nonprofit Care Enterprises using donations or often their own money to transform dilapidated properties into affordable homes.

“And we gave people an opportunity to either rent or purchase the properties and we were able to help some of them with their budgeting because that’s an issue,” she said. “Sometimes that’s why people can’t get a home because they don’t know how to budget.”

She also coordinates programs through the Charity Fund at Cherry Street Church of God, her church home.

“We help people with rent, mortgage, utilities, they have medical needs, sometimes people are homeless and they’re in a hotel and they need help with the hotel bill. We feed people, we’ve partnered with Connection Ministries, Lost Sheep Ministry,” Mamosa explained.

At this stage in life, it would be easy for Mamosa to slow down.

“Sometimes I wake up in the middle of the night thinking of things that I need to do the next morning.”

She never stops helping others, showing her servant’s heart, with that smile.

“Find the good and praise it. We often look for the negative, but we don’t look for the positive that’s happening.”

If you’d like to help the Charity Fund at Cherry Street Church of God to help Mamosa and the congregation continue to help others, give them a call at 865-524-4491.