KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – It’s only fitting on International Women’s Day that we kick off our salute to the finalists in our Remarkable Women campaign. WATE 6 put out the announcement for nominations back in the fall, and thanks to so many of you, we received more than 100.

Now, we’re down to our top four.

Linda Francis is a former teacher and grandmother with a true heart for service in many ways. There’s nothing like a swirling bin full of colorful markers to ignite a child’s excitement for creativity.

Linda is always ready for her loving group of grandchildren who affectionately call her , as they told us in unison, “Grandmama.”

Whether it’s craft time, or the weekly Sunday dinners for her three adult children and all fifteen grandkids, the big welcoming table and the close-knit comfortable group around it is a testament to the importance of family in the Francis home.

Linda’s husband Chris nominated her for our Remarkable Women campaign. He read some of the words he submitted, as Linda looked on.

“She is a remarkable wife, mother, grandmother, church member, teacher, and community servant. There’s no one that I know more deserving of recognition than she is,” Chris wrote.

It was the first time Linda heard the words Chris wrote.

“When he saw the news about Remarkable Women – nominate a remarkable woman – he just sat down at the computer. I said you didn’t save it. He said ‘no, I just sat down and composed it,’ Linda said. “And so that tells me it’s from his heart.”

Chris wanted us to know about Linda’s longtime career as a French and English teacher at Gibbs High School, and so much more. She volunteers during times of disaster including the Waverly, Tennessee floods, and there are her hobbies.

Chris continued, “in addition to all of these time-consuming activities, she finds time to search out and photograph some of the rarest wildflowers in the Southern Appalachians. She is a member of the Tennessee Native Plant Society and the Georgia Botanical Society.”

Linda’s photographs are on display at two local libraries and churches. She also organized a clown troupe during her teaching days to share an anti-drug message with other students.

“We were actually trained by Barnum and Bailey clowns,” Linda shared.

Looking over photographs in a scrapbook, Linda said, “these kids that are now adults with kids of their own are what I call my little celebrities.”

Her own children say Mom is the real deal. A truly remarkable woman.

“The love that she shows to those students, or those ladies in her Sunday School class, or just the neighbors, it’s the exact same love she shares to her family,” said her son, Matthew.

Linda Francis is a woman who is more at home behind the scenes, as we see her wipe away a tear as she quietly takes in the well-deserved recognition.

Here’s Chris’ nomination:

