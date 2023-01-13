KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Remote Area Medical (RAM) is offering a free pop-up healthcare clinic in Knoxville this weekend.

The clinic will offer medical, dental and vision services for no cost. Anyone can come to the clinic, and no insurance or I.D. is needed.

The services offered include women’s health and general physicals and dental hygiene, extractions and fillings. Patients in need of vision care can also get prescriptions and glasses made for them on site at the clinic.

Clinic Coordinator Brad Sands said RAM wants to make it as easy as possible for people to access healthcare.

“Our goal is to alleviate pain and suffering in anyway possible,” Sands said. “If that means you’ve been walking around with tooth pain for a year or two, we’d love for you to come down and for us to get that tooth out of there and make that pain go away.”

The clinic is still in need of volunteers and translators, and Sands adds that these people are who make the clinics successful.

“These clinics would not be possible without our volunteers and our core staff, they really are the back bone of this operation,” Sands said. “When it comes down to it, it’s just neighbors helping neighbors.”

The clinic is located in the Jacob Building at 3301 E. Magnolia Ave. and is running from Jan. 13-15.

You can sign up to be a translator or volunteer through RAM’s website.