Remote Area Medical coming to Jellico in May, needs volunteers

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Nonprofit Remote Area Medical is coming to Jellico and needs volunteers to staff its free clinic.

RAM will be hosting a free pop-up clinic to provide free dental, vision, and medical care May 15-16 at Jellico High School, 141 High School Lane. All services are free and no ID is required.

Clinic doors open at 6 am both days. Services will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis.

“RAM relies on the kindness and generosity of medical, dental, and vision practitioners and the public at large to help provide this important free care to people in need,” RAM CEO Jeff Eastman said. “Volunteers are the heart of RAM, and we are glad to be coming to Jellico to help those in need in the local community.”

The clinic will be the first for the city since Jellico Medical Center closed its doors March 2.



Services available at the clinic will include dental cleanings, dental fillings, dental extractions, dental X-rays, eye exams, glaucoma testing, eyeglass prescriptions, eyeglasses made on-site, women’s health exams, and general medical exams.

RAM will need licensed dental, vision and medical professionals, including dentists, oral surgeons, optometrists, and ophthalmologists to volunteer their time throughout the weekend. To volunteer, email RAM’s volunteer manager Mary Brown at marybrown@ramusa.org. For more information about volunteering at a pop-up medical clinic, visit www.ramusa.org or call 865-579-1530.

All patients will be required to wear a face covering and must undergo a COVID-19 screening before entering the clinic. Guests and family members of patients will not be allowed to enter the building.

Since RAM’s founding in 1985, more than 863,000 individuals have received free services.