Remote Area Medical departs for Florida, requesting certain donation items
Remote Area Medical is back to Florida with more emergency supplies, and are requesting donations of certain items as they continue to assist in hurricane relief.
Remote Area Medical wrote on their Facebook Thursday the group completed a series of supply drop-offs in Florida, and will depart East Tennessee Friday to return to Panama City Beach. Their post says they will be bringing almost three tons of supplies.
RAM is still requesting donations, especially hygiene supplies, non-perishable foods, baby diapers and baby supplies. These items are of the greatest need, but all donations are still being accepted at RAM headquarters.'
RAM headquarters are located at 2200 Stock Creek Blvd. Rockford, TN 37853. For more information, visit ramusa.org or call 865-579-1530.
