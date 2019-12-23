Remote Area Medical hits halfway mark to fundraising goal

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Remote Area Medical is in the home stretch of its fundraising goals for 2020.

The nonprofit brings free dental, vision and medical care to under-served and uninsured people. Funding is one of the biggest challenges for the organization because it takes no government funding to reach all the patients they care for in its free clinics.

This year RAM has received $45,000 of its $90,000 goal.

How you can help RAM

RAM is hosting a clinic in Knoxville on Jan. 31 through Feb. 2 at the Jacob Building, located at 3301 E Magnolia Ave in Knoxville.

