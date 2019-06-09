Local News

Remote Area Medical holds 16th annual 'Salute To Service' on Sunday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - Remote Area Medical holds its 16th annual "Salute To Service" event Sunday inside RAM's hangar at Downtown Island Airport.

Gates open at 2 p.m. and the public can view military memorabilia from multiple eras. RAM's flagship humanitarian relief plane, a C47/DC3, which flew over Normandy on D-Day, will be on display.

A ceremony to give special recognition to WW II and Vietnam War veterans and to honor men and women of all branches of our armed forces will begin at 3 p.m. 

This year's theme is "Never Forget The Mission" and will include words from RAM Founder Stan Brock, who died last August. WATE 6 On Your Side's Tearsa Smith will be part of the reading of Brock's words.

The Tennessee Wind Symphony and the Knoxville Pipes and Drums will perform.

