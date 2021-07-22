Remote Area Medical hosting free clinic in Maryville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Remote Area Medical is hosting a free medical close to home. The Rockford, Tennessee, nonprofit is hosting a clinic Aug. 14-15 in Maryville. RAM’s clinics offer free dental, vision and medical care to underserved and uninsured individuals. All services are free, and no ID is required. Services will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis.

The two-day clinic, in collaboration with members of the community and Leadership Blount Alumni, will be held at the Everett Recreation Center, 318 S. Everett High Road.

“Working with RAM has been an amazing experience,” said Jeanette Beaverson, community host group promotions chair. They have made such a difference across the world. We are very lucky to not only have the clinic here but to have them headquartered in our county,”

Services available at the RAM free clinic will include dental cleanings, dental fillings, dental extractions, dental X-rays, eye exams, glaucoma testing, eyeglass prescriptions, eyeglasses made on-site, women’s health exams, addiction counseling, neurology, and general medical exams.

“Remote Area Medical looks forward to being able to help bring free services to those in need in Maryville,” said RAM CEO Jeff Eastman. “This has been a challenging time, and access to healthcare is more important than ever before in Blount County. RAM is glad to be collaborating with our neighbors to bring care to the community.”

Due to time constraints, patients should be prepared to choose between dental and vision services. The parking lot will open no earlier than 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 13. Patients will not be able to enter the parking lot

before this time. As patients arrive at the parking lot, they will be provided with additional information regarding clinic opening processes and next steps.

Patients should be prepared with their own food, water, medicines, and clothing, when arriving early. Bathrooms will be provided. Clinic doors open at 6 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 14. RAM says everyone who would like services, especially dental services, to arrive as early as possible. Clinic closing time may vary based on each service area’s daily capacity.

All patients will be required to wear a face covering and must undergo a COVID-19 screening before entering the clinic. Guests and family members of patients, including pets, will not be allowed to enter the building.

East Tennessee Foundation, The Thompson Charitable Foundation, United Way, DENSO, All Occasions Party Rentals, Pilot, Blount County Parks and Rec, in addition to Leadership Blount, are hosting the clinic.