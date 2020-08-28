Remote Area Medical hosting free clinic Sept. 11-12 in Oneida

ROCKFORD, Tenn. (WATE) — Remote Area Medical will host an appointment-only clinic Sept. 12-13 in Oneida.

The COVID-19 pandemic has shifted RAM’s clinics to an appointment-only model. Appointments can be booked from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, beginning Aug. 31 through Sept. 11, or until appointment slots are full.

RAM is also hosting a free virtual telehealth clinic from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday. Appointment slots are still available.

The nonprofit provides free pop-up medical services including general, dental and vision care to underserved and uninsured individuals.

“We are glad to be bringing this much needed care once more to the Oneida, Tennessee, community,” RAM CEO Jeff Eastman said. “RAM staff and volunteers have been hard at work developing new procedures for our clinic operations, so we can provide these services to those in need during this time.”

Source: Remote Area Medical

Services available at the RAM clinic will include dental cleanings, dental fillings, dental extractions, dental X-rays, eye exams, glaucoma testing, eyeglass prescriptions, eyeglasses made on-site, women’s health exams, and general medical exams. Colon cancer screening test kits will also be available.

All RAM services are free and no ID is required. The clinic will be held at the Boys & Girls Club, 17025 Alberta St.

Patients interested in receiving care should call 865-500-8555 to book an appointment.

Patients should plan to arrive at least 15 minutes before their scheduled appointment time and will be seen only at their scheduled appointment time.

All patients will be required to wear a face covering and must undergo a COVID-19 screening before entering the clinic. Guests and family members of patients will not be allowed to enter the building.

New air flow, sterilization processes, and capacity limitations have also been put in place to ensure the safety of patients, staff and volunteers, RAM said.

In the event of inclement weather, volunteer cancellations, or other circumstances outside of RAM’s control, appointment slots and schedules are subject to change.

Volunteers are still needed to help with clinic set-up and services. For more information about RAM’s mobile clinics or to volunteer, visit www.ramusa.org or call 865-579-1530.

