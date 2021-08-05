Remote Area Medical hosting free medical clinic Aug. 28-29 in Caryville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Remote Area Medical is hosting another of its pop-up clinics this month in Campbell County. The nonprofit offering free dental, vision and medical care to underserved and uninsured individuals will host a clinic Aug. 28-29 in Caryville.

All RAM services are free, and no ID is required. Services will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis.

The clinic will be held at Caryville Elementary School, 120 Cardinal Circle.

“Remote Area Medical is glad to be able to help bring free services to those in need in the Caryville community,” CEO Jeff Eastman said. “This has been a challenging time, and access to health care is more important than ever before.”

Services available at the RAM free clinic will include dental cleanings, dental fillings, dental extractions, dental X-rays, eye exams, glaucoma testing, eyeglass prescriptions, eyeglasses made on-site, women’s health exams, and general medical exams.

Allyssa Jeffries, co-leader of the community group helping RAM put on the event, said she is excited about the clinic.

“Being from this community, we’ve seen firsthand the need for these services,” Jeffries said. “Our goal is to bridge that gap between need and access, removing barriers that normally stand in the way and providing citizens with opportunities to better their health.”

Due to time constraints, patients should be prepared to choose between dental and vision services. Free medical services are offered in addition to dental or vision services to every patient attending the clinic.

The patient parking lot will open no later than 12:01 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 28, and clinic closing times may vary based on each service area’s capacity.

As patients arrive at the parking lot, they will be provided with additional information regarding clinic opening processes. Patients should be prepared with their own food, water, medicines, and clothing, when arriving early. Bathrooms will be provided.

Clinic doors open at 6 a.m. This process will repeat on Sunday, Aug. 29.

RAM encourages everyone who would like services, especially dental services, to arrive as early as possible.

All patients will be required to wear a face-covering and must undergo a COVID-19 screening before entering the clinic. Guests and family members of patients, including pets, will not be allowed to enter the building.