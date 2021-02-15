Remote Area Medical hosting free pet clinic Saturday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Remote Area Medical has received a two-year grant from PetSmart Charities to increase access to affordable veterinary care.

The PetSmart Charities Improving Access to Care Grant will provide care for hundreds of pets through free, drive-thru veterinary clinics in Knoxville by funding RAM’s current initiative.

Source: Remote Area Medical

“RAM is leading the charge in a collaborative effort to remove the barriers to affordable

veterinary care throughout Knoxville,” Aimee Gilbreath, president of PetSmart Charities, said.

“This partnership between organizations that serve both pets and people can improve the overall health and wellness of the community by providing preventative care that decreases the overall cost of care for serious illness and emergency care. We are thrilled to support this work that allows pets and people to remain healthy together.”

The first pop-up pet clinic will be held Saturday, Feb. 20, at Chilhowee Park.

The Driving Health for Pets & People into Vulnerable Communities initiative is a partnership with Young-Williams Animal Center to help pets in need.

“Due to cost and other barriers, pets in under-resourced communities often do not have access to basic veterinary care such as spay/neuter services, vaccinations, dental care, and other medical and preventative care,” a release from RAM states.

Distemper and rabies vaccines, microchips, and a variety of other minor medical services will be provided for pets in five Knoxville zip codes where a significant number of households live at or below 200% of the poverty level.

“RAM’s mission to prevent pain and alleviate suffering focuses on the whole family and works to meet the basic healthcare needs for people and pets,” Amanda Weber, RAM Veterinary Clinic manager, said. “This generous grant award from PetSmart Charities will increase our capacity to serve families in Knoxville’s under-served neighborhoods.”

The first clinic is intended for residents of zip code 37914. Pet parents will be required to pre-register for the event by calling 865-862-5586. Registration will close once all spaces are filled.

Spay/neuter surgeries will not be available during these events.

“Young-Williams Animal Center is ecstatic about collaborating with Remote Area Medical to

address the needs of pets and pet owners in underserved areas across our community,” Janet Testerman, CEO of Young-Williams Animal Center, said. “Together, we can have a greater impact by pooling our vital resources to provide the most animals with the care and services they need.”