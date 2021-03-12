Remote Area Medical puts out call for volunteers to staff Morristown clinic

ROCKFORD, Tenn. (WATE) – Remote Area Medical is coming to Morristown and is seeking volunteers.

The nonprofit delivering free, quality, dental, vision and medical care to underserved and uninsured individuals will host the clinic May 1-2 at Walters State Community College, 500 S. Davy Crockett Parkway.

To fulfill its goal of treating as many people as possible, RAM is in need of licensed dental, vision, and medical professionals to volunteer their time throughout the weekend.

All RAM services are free, and no ID is required. Services available will include dental cleanings, dental fillings, dental extractions, dental X-rays, eye exams, glaucoma testing, eyeglass prescriptions, eyeglasses made on-site, women’s health exams, and general medical exams. Services will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

“RAM relies on the kindness and generosity of medical, dental, and vision practitioners and the public at large to help provide this important free care to people in need,” said RAM Chief Executive Officer, Jeff Eastman. “Volunteers are the heart of RAM, and we are glad to be coming to Morristown to help those in need in the local community.”

To volunteer, email RAM’s volunteer manager Mary Brown at marybrown@ramusa.org. For more information about volunteering at a RAM clinic, visit www.ramusa.org or call 865-579-1530.

RAM is collaborating with Morristown Community Host Group to host the event.

“We are glad to be working with RAM to bring this important care to our community the first time,” John Vasquez, Community Host Group chairperson, said. “There is a lot of need, so we look forward to seeing people come out to receive these free services.”

Clinic doors will open at 6 a.m. both days.

All patients will be required to wear a face covering and must undergo a COVID-19 screening before entering the clinic. Guests and family members of patients will not be allowed to enter the building. New air flow, disinfecting processes, and capacity limitations have also been put in place to ensure the safety of patients, staff and volunteers.

