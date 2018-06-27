Remote Area Medical taking donations for Texas flooding victims
ROCKFORD, Tenn. (WATE) - Remote Area Medical is collecting disaster relief supplies to help people in the Rio Grande Valley of Texas affected by recent flooding.
RAM says a recent report from the National Weather Service estimates the area sustained more than $100 million in damages from last week's flooding. More than 18 inches of rain fell in some areas in 24 hours.
RAM is accepting drop-off donations of basic living supplies at their headquarters, located at 2200 Stock Creek Boulevard in Rockford. The items will be taken to the Rio Grande Valley and distributed by RAM volunteers and staff. The following items are needed:
- Easy-open proteins (Vienna Sausages, Tuna, Spam, etc.)
- Canned Fruit and Vegetables
- Bottled Water
- Gatorade / Powerade
- Dog Food & Cat Food
- Bleach
- Baby Diapers
- Hygiene Items
- Batteries (AA, AAA, C, D, 9V)
Monetary donations are also accepted online or by texting RAMRELIEF to 50155.
