KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Remote Area Medical (RAM) and Young-Williams Animal Center are teaming up to offer a free drive-thru veterinary clinic this weekend for pet-owning residents who live in the 37918 ZIP code. Pre-registration is required to receive services at this event.

Residents of ZIP code 37918 can call 865-500-8599 to register to reserve their spot. The clinic is happening Saturday, Nov. 20 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Gresham Middle School. Dogs and cats can receive updated vaccines and a microchip, free of charge.

RAM is a nonprofit group that holds pop-up medical, dental and vision clinics free of charge for men, women and children who are uninsured in the area. The collaboration with Young-Williams for a drive-thru veterinary clinic is part of an ongoing effort to give quality care to pets.

The appointment-only event will be RAM’s sixth drive-thru veterinary clinic for dogs and cats to receive free care, including core vaccines and microchips, thanks in large part to a generous grant awarded by PetSmart Charities to increase access to veterinary care in locations across Knoxville.