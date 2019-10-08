Renee Hoyos announces run against Rep. Burchett

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Renee Hoyos announcing Tuesday she is launching her campaign for Tennessee’s 2nd congressional district in the 2020 election.

In a release, Hoyos stating she’s entering the 2020 race prepared to fight for East Tennesseans over powerful, outside special interests.

“East Tennesseans deserve a Congresswoman who knows how to fight against powerful, outside special interests, who threaten our healthcare, threaten our clean water, and threaten our way of life,” said Hoyos. “I fought against those powerful interests for years while cleaning up Tennessee’s water, and I’ll do the same in Washington.”

To learn more about her campaign, go to http://www.hoyosforcongress.com , or you can follow her campaign trail here.