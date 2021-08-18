Renovations at Knoxville drug recovery community center aim for greater success

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Renovations of The Gateway are underway. The Gateway will be Knoxville’s first recovery community center.
At Wednesday’s kickoff event for the renovations, local leaders knocked down a ceremonial wall.
The Metro Drug Coalition members spoke about visits to similar centers in other cities. During these visits, officials saw why a one-stop shop for addiction resources is a solution that really works for people.
“We took a field trip and we went and visited these places,” campaign chair Webster Bailey said. “Incredible success. When you can provide a single source where individuals can come and sort of feel that wraparound care is much greater.”
The Gateway will be on West Fifth Avenue in Knoxville.