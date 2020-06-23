Reopening Schools: Hamblen County Dept. of Education talks online learning, computers, ‘training sessions’ for parents

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) — On Monday, the Hamblen County Department of Education posted information regarding a form families were asked to fill out regarding their children’s attendance this fall amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the post, students will have the option of attending school online later this year. But first, district officials need to know what that will look like in terms of numbers and demographics, which is why the form completion is needed.

Parents are asked to complete a form stating they want to participate in online instruction and return that form to their school or to the central office by July 1.

The form was also posted on the district’s website June 22 or parents could pick up a hard copy at the central office.

“Enrollment in the online program will not require administrative approval,” the post stated. “Students can enroll in our online program if they are a resident of Hamblen County. It is important to note that we still want every child to complete the registration/student enrollment process so we will have all of the necessary demographics if we need to contact parents. It is also important to note that we want students to remain in one of these programs and not constantly move back and forth from online to actual on-site classes. Changes can be made at the end of the grading period. Finally, students and parents must acknowledge that daily attendance and completing coursework on-line is mandatory.” Hamblen County Dept. of Education

The post goes on to touch on subjects including an online survey for reopening, district computers, parent-student training sessions (which are in preparation for the virtual learning option), registration documents and more.

The full post can be found below:

