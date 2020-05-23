Reopening Tennessee: NASCAR SpeedPark Smoky Mountains announces reopening date

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Another Sevier County attraction announced its reopening date amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

NASCAR SpeedPark Smoky Mountains officials said Friday that it will be reopening to guests on Wednesday, June 3.

“With guidance from the CDC, the state of Tennessee, and other appropriate government and industry recommendations, we are adjusting business operations and taking precautionary health measures,” the park said in a release on its website. “Our intention is to care for our team, our guests, and our community as family, as this is our top priority.”

The park listed several ways it is implementing precautions to help protect staff and guests from the virus, such as:

Extra cleaning and sanitization of frequently touched surfaces in the park

Added hand sanitizing stations throughout the park

Social distancing markers

Limited guest capacity (50% in its first phase of reopening)

Team members will wear masks; but guests are not required to

Daily wellness checks for team members

Wellness checks for guests before entry to the park

Plexiglass barriers

Encouraging guests to go “cashless” for payments

Elimination of self-serve food and beverage stations as well as water fountains

Closure of the rock climbing wall as well as some games in the arcade — to allow for social distancing

More information about the reopening and extra precautions can be found on the park’s website.

