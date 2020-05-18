Reopening Tennessee: Zoo Knoxville opens for visitors with updated rules

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — On Monday, Zoo Knoxville opened back up to the public.
The zoo had closed its doors to visitors back in mid-March due to the coronavirus pandemic for a total of 61 days.
With Monday’s reopening, visitors can still see the animals, but should expect a few changes.
“We were allowed to open as a passive use facility so much like a green way or a nature trail. To do that, most of our buildings are closed.”Lisa New – President & CEO of Zoo Knoxville
Other social distancing measures include markers reminding people to stay physically distant, have lots of hand sanitizer stations and ticket sales are only online right now.
As a way to control the number of people in the zoo at one time, the tickets come with specific times to enter the zoo.
