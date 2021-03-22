Rep. Burchett participates in March for Meals

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knoxville-Knox County CAC’s annual March for Meals campaign wrapped up Monday morning.

March for Meals is a month-long, nationwide celebration of Meal on Wheels programs and our senior neighbors who rely on this essential service to remain healthy and independent at home.

All month, we’ve been spotlighting Mobile Meals as local government leaders joined the effort.

Monday, it was Congressman Tim Burchett’s turn to deliver meals, he says it’s not just about the meals, but about social interaction too.

“Some of the folks that they serve are you know, this is the only interaction they have with the outside world because nobody’s checking on them. They could have a slip and fall or their medical condition could take a turn for the worst or they’re just lonesome, it’s just a fact, and I’ve done this years and years and every time it never ceases to amaze me. The folks, they just light up when they see these folks. They know these folks, and their names, they know their families, and Covid hasn’t slowed them down.” Rep. Tim Burchett

If you want to help make a difference, and become a Mobile Meals volunteer call 865-524-2786.