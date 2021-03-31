Rep. Burchett ‘s new economic policy initiative focuses on access, efficiency

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Wednesday, Congressman Tim Burchett officially announced his new economic policy initiative.

His announcement comes after a roundtable at the Kern’s Bakery mixed-use development in South Knoxville.

Burchett’s office says the plan is focused on access to capital, government efficiency, and criminal justice reform.

He also touched on encouraging private investment in distressed communities.

That site and its redevelopment are an example of an opportunity zone.

Rep. Burchett said revitalizing these areas is not a Democrat or Republican issue.

“I know we can find bipartisan ways to prioritize solutions that work and find ways to go give folks a second chance when they need one,” he said.