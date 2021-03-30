Rep. Burchett to talk economic initiatives at Historic Kerns Bakery site

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Congressman Tim Burchett is holding a media event Wednesday at the Historic Kerns Bakery site, now one of the first co-living properties in the city, to highlight his economic initiatives.

The historic bakery site, and now co-living property, is in the beginning phases of a mixed-use development that will not only be the home of dozens of residents, but also a community of restaurants, retail and office spaces, plus a hotel.

The mixed-use development will continue to open in phases.

Some residents began moving into the site, Flagship Kerns apartment buildings, back in January. Atlanta-based development company Mallory & Evans LLC and their property management company Caliber Living opened Flagship Kerns.

The next phase for the site? According to Mallory & Evans, the redevelopment of the Historic Kerns Bakery, which was built in 1929 and in 2017 was added to the National Register of Historic Places.

The 75,000-square-foot Kerns Bakery Redevelopment will house a food hall, event venues and a brand-name hotel. The build will feature about 20 retail and food spaces in addition to entertainment space, indoor-outdoor bars, communal seating and full-service restaurants.

There are a few reasons why Rep. Burchett will be speaking at the site.

A spokesperson for Rep. Burchett said he will be speaking on three federal policies he introduced, such as the Prison to Proprietorship for Formerly Incarcerated Act, Microloan Transparency and Accountability Act, and Opportunity Zone Extension Act of 2021. The Historic Kerns Bakery is an Opportunity Zone and applies to the Opportunity Zone Extension Act, which is why they are holding the event there.

Rep. Burchett is expected to speak at 10 a.m. Wednesday about the economic initiatives at the site.