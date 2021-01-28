Rep. Fleischmann continuing talks to bring imprisoned East TN man back from Venezuela

WASHINGTON (WATE) — An East Tennessee man is still stuck in Venezuela following his arrest in September, but U.S. officials are continuing talks to bring him home.

Marine veteran and sailing enthusiast Matthew Heath was arrested in Venezuela after he had been trying to make it back home with his boat due to delays related to COVID-19 in 2020.

The family of Matthew Heath said in November they had not heard from him since he was arrested by Venezuelan authorities in September. The family also said they were shocked he was being accused by President Nicolás Maduro of being a terrorist and spying for then-President Donald Trump.

U.S. Rep. Chuck Fleischmann, R–Tenn., said Thursday he’s seen no evidence to support the charges against Heath but getting him back home is also extremely difficult.

“I have never seen anything that would indicate that the would be a remote possibility,” Fleischmann said. “And when a citizen of the United States like Matthew is imprisoned there, it makes it exceedingly difficult, when there is a lack of diplomatic relations. Therefore we’re gonna continue to work with third parties and other countries to try and get Matthew released.”

Earlier this week, Fleischmann sent a letter to new Secretary of State Antony Blinken urging him to ensure the safe return of Heath.