Rep. Zachary’s legislation to limit Knox County health board’s authority moves forward

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A bill to limit the powers of the Knox County Board of Health is moving forward in the state House.

Rep. Jason Zachary (R-Knoxville) filed the legislation in response to restrictions placed by the board on restaurants and businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The bill was assigned to the Tennessee House health subcommittee on Wednesday, Feb. 10. The subcommittee will review the bill on Tuesday, Feb. 16.

Zackary believes the board of health’s powers should be limited since the members aren’t elected. Five other Tennessee counties have similar boards or health officers that can set guidelines during a state of emergency.

“This is strictly a bill that takes the incredible authority away, from an unelected health board that has the ability in six counties to operate as a legislative and executive body with no accountability to the people,” Zachary said.

If passed the board of health would have an advisory role. Decisions would be made by the county mayor with advisement by the board and the county health department.