Report: Boy transported to UT Medical Center after being hit by truck

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Emergency crews are responding to reports of a 10-year-old boy hit by a vehicle in East Knox County.

The call coming in just after 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. The Knox County Sheriff’s Office and Rural Metro Fire Department responded to a call just after 6:30 p.m. Tuesday to Lyons Creek Baptist Church along Strawberry Plains Pike.

Officers tell our crews at the scene that road will be shut down while they investigate.

The 10-year-old boy has been transported to UT Medical Center with unknown injuries. His condition is unknown at this time, according to KPD spokesperson Kimberly Glenn.

“Sheriff (Tom) Spangler is asking the public to please pray for the child and his family,” Glenn said.

The incident is under investigation by The Knox County Sheriff’s Office Reconstruction Unit.

This is a developing story, we will keep you updated as we learn more.