KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A man was arrested on Thursday after multiple assaults on women within an hour around the University of Tennessee at Knoxville’s campus.

A court document says at around 4:15 p.m. on Dec. 2, a woman was outside a residence on Highland Avenue loading a car-seat into her vehicle when a man approached her and asked to have sex with him. She refused, and eventually he hugged her and kissed her neck without consent. The victim pulled away from him and got into her vehicle and left.

On that same day, around 30 minutes later, officers responded to another call at Dogwood Hall. Upon arrival, officers spoke with two victims who said a man had grabbed them inappropriately without consent.

Nearby, officers questioned a man, Eric Tuyisenge, who admitted to touching the two victims. He was taken into custody and charged with two counts of sexual battery and criminal trespassing.

Officers photographed Tuyisenge, and showed the victim from the first assault, who confirmed it was him and told officers she wanted to press charges. This incident yielded Tuyisenge an additional assault charge.

He appeared in Knox County court Monday morning for a preliminary hearing.