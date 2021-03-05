Report: Morristown man fired gun in the air during road rage incident

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) – A Hamblen County man is under arrest for his involvement in what police say was a road rage incident.

According to the Hamblen County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the area of Merchants Green Road around 7 p.m. Wednesday for a possible road rage incident with shots fired.

Officers were told that a silver sedan was chasing a pickup truck. Officers were able to stop the sedan and took 37-year-old Anthony Costello into custody.

Costello admitted to deputies he fired shots up in the air at his house to scare off the boys he was chasing, according to an incident report.

He was charged with aggravated assault.