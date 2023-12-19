KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A assessment by an outside consulting firm has identified several key areas where the Knoxville Police Department could improve, according to a report released Tuesday.

The Knoxville Police Department has received the final report from the departmental assessment conducted by 21CP Solutions, a consulting firm that specializes in law enforcement. The assessment started in early August with a three-day, on-site visit.

“This assessment will be fundamental to our long-term goal of implementing nationwide, research-backed best practices,” Chief of Police Paul Noel said. “The final report will serve as a strategic roadmap for our leadership team as we move into the future, revamp our policies and procedures, and work towards delivering the best service possible.”

21CP Solutions provided in-depth policy and procedural recommendations in seven core areas as part of the wide-ranging departmental assessment. Click here to read the full report.

Use of Force

According to the report by 21CP Solutions, the Department could improve its current policy in several ways. Firstly, it suggested that officers should be provided with specific operational guidance on when force can and cannot be used and that the current language that suggests force is “routine” should be eliminated.

Secondly, the report recommended that the existing policy be amended to state that any force, including deadly force, should only be used as a last resort, regardless of whether it might be technically authorized, and only after all reasonably available alternatives have been exhausted.

Lastly, the report mentioned that KPD’s policies should provide more specific guidance on when to unholster, draw, and exhibit firearms.

Stops, Searches and Arrests

The report highlights that currently, none of the policies of the KPD (Knoxville Police Department) require officers to document, log, or provide information about all their stop encounters, even when officers notify dispatch that they are stopping someone.

To address this issue, 21CP recommends that KPD ensure officers document and provide specific information about all non-voluntary interactions with the public. For each non-voluntary encounter, officers should report the following details:

The subject’s race, ethnicity, gender, and age

A specific, free-response description of the legal justification for the stop or encounter

The duration of the stop or encounter

Whether a frisk or other search was conducted, the type of search performed, and what was discovered under the search.

The outcome of the interaction, such as an arrest, citation, warning, or the interaction, concludes without any specific action or activity.

To increase transparency, 21CP recommends that KPD provide all persons who undergo a non-consensual stop and are not otherwise detained with a receipt that documents the stop date, time, location, and investigating officer information.

The report emphasizes that officers must provide at least some documentation for these interactions to maintain transparency.

Response to Vulnerable Individuals

KPD has many encounters involving individuals experiencing mental health, substance abuse, and other behavioral health challenges. 21CP suggests that KPD should work with city stakeholders and community partners to get the co-response platform fully funded and staffed on the clinician side.

It is suggested that KPD should work with external stakeholders to ensure that all dispatchers and emergency call takers receive ongoing, regular training on behavioral health and crisis intervention topics.

Multiple KPD officers have expressed that they frequently engage with unhoused individuals during their regular patrol day.

The City of Knoxville has an Office of Homelessness coordinating efforts to support unhoused individuals. 21CP recommendation is that the Department contribute its unique perspective to develop a sustainable response model that meets the needs of Knoxville’s unhoused population.

Additionally, the firm suggests the department create a more formalized Crisis Intervention Team (CIT). The report states that while new KPD recruits receive 24 hours of training on crisis intervention, relatively few of their current personnel have completed the 40-hour crisis intervention training to become CIT officers.

The park near the Knoxville Area Rescue Ministries (KARM) is a well-known safe space for the city’s unhoused population, requiring city workers to clean it nightly with the accompanying KPD.

Many of these officers are frustrated with the repetitive interactions and interventions and wish to see the KPD take a more proactive role in promoting social services and solutions that could lead to better and more humane outcomes.

21CP has suggested that the department explore alternative practices or resources that can decrease the park’s reliance on unhoused individuals. This approach will ultimately reduce the resources required to maintain the park’s cleanliness while ensuring the safety of both unhoused individuals and city employees in the long term.

Impartial Policing

It was recommended that KPD should regularly analyze officer and departmental performance data to identify disproportionate impact on specific groups.

21CP recommends that the Knoxville Police Department collaborate with the Knoxville community, including community groups, service organizations, government officials and entities, and residents, to create improved training programs.

These programs should cover the history of Knoxville’s communities, cross-cultural competency, and decision-making strategies that can help overcome bias.

The document notes that the traditional idea that only sworn personnel can train police officers is no longer relevant. Modern training programs require curriculum development, adult learning strategies, and substantive content that can and should all be supported by individuals outside the police department who possess the appropriate skills, knowledge, and experience.

Vehicle Pursuits

It is recommended that KPD clarify what constitutes a pursuit and revise the list of factors officers must consider when initiating one, as suggested by 21CP.

According to KPD’s most recent vehicle pursuit analysis focusing on 2021 data, KPD officers engaged in 54 pursuits in 2021 – a 35 percent increase from 2020. Most pursuits in 2021 were short, with more than two-thirds (68.5%) reported lasting two minutes or less.

Staffing and Deployment

Police agencies face tough competition for qualified talent, and Knoxville is no exception. To attract and retain sworn personnel, KPD is exploring new methods for recruiting and hiring.

KPD’s efforts to expedite the screening and hiring process for recruits have received favorable feedback from 21CP.

21CP recommends to optimize its operations, KPD should systematically review its current roles and personnel responsibilities. The goal is to identify functions that can be performed by non-sworn specialists, even if they were traditionally or currently performed by sworn personnel. By transitioning some activities to qualified civilians, the KPD can free up sworn personnel to focus on tasks that require police training.

Training

21CP states that KPD needs to reconsider its general training function and create a long-term strategic training plan that lays out specific instructional initiatives and pathways for career and professional development for all personnel.

The training objectives should align with current real-world trends and issues, officer career stages, and rank responsibilities.

To cater to the needs of the Knoxville community, professional development opportunities can be customized to the personnel of KPD and provided through external resources or programs that align with the department’s priorities and mission.

KPD should ensure its training function has appropriate access to management platforms and resources to promote practical and ongoing officer training and professional development.