Report: Tennessee home prices up last quarter year-over-year

Local News

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) — Home prices increased last quarter in Tennessee compared to the same period in 2018, but total home permits dropped, according to a housing report.

The Middle Tennessee State University Business and Economic Research Center report says home prices increased by about 6%. The Morristown metropolitan area saw the biggest jump in home prices, with an 8.1% increase.

Meanwhile, total home permits dropped almost 5.2% amid a 25.8% decrease in multi-family permits, indicated a decline in new projects. Single-family permits still grew by almost 5.5%.

The report says Tennessee’s annual change in housing prices has exceeded that of the country for the last four years.

Mortgage delinquencies saw a decline. But homeowner and rental vacancy rates have shown sharp increases for the quarter, the report found.

“Despite a few downward trends, Tennessee’s economy appears very promising for the third quarter of 2019,” the report says. “Many of the economic indicators show considerable upward trends.”

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter