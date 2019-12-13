Report: Two injured in Jefferson County crash

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) – Two people were hospitalized for their injuries in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 40 Friday afternoon, according to the preliminary crash report.

The report states on Friday, Dec. 13, a 26-year-old Knoxville man and 19-year-old Knoxville woman were traveling in a 2006 Nissan Maxima on I-40 eastbound near the 427 mile marker when the vehicle veered off the left side of the roadway. The man driving the vehicle steered back across the roadway, went off the right side of the roadway and hit an embankment.

When the car collided with the embankment, it flipped onto its top and stopped in the center of the eastbound lanes on I-40.

The woman passenger was entrapped in the car and first responders worked to extract her.

Both the driver and the passenger were taken to University of Tennessee Medical Center for their injuries.

LATEST STORIES