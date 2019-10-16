Reported fire at Goodwill Industries, Knoxville distribution center

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A fire was reportedly extinguished outside the Goodwill Industries, Knoxville distribution center warehouse Tuesday afternoon.

The call came in around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Several people reported seeing smoke rising near the warehouse, with Knoxville dispatch telling WATE 6 On Your Side there was a debris fire outside the front of distribution center off Middlebrook Pike.

The fire was put out, according to dispatch, with no injuries reported.

(Photo: Stephanie Moore)

WATE 6 On Your Side is working to learn more about this incident and will update when officials make additional information available.