Rescue Squad, Rural Metro respond to crash for ‘heavy rescue’ assist in West Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Emergency crews with the Knox County Rescue Squad and Rural Metro Fire responded Tuesday afternoon to a single-vehicle crash in West Knoxville.

According to a tweet shared by the rescue squad, it was on the scene of a possible “Heavy Rescue” and asked that people stay clear of David Lane.







According to Knox County Rescue Squad’s website, “Knox County Rescue’s Heavy Rescue Team is equipped to respond to accidents involving large vehicles such as semi trucks, dump trucks, and trains. Additionally, any type of heavy machinery rescue or building collapse would require the expertise and equipment of the Heavy Rescue Team.”

Knox County Rescue is on the scene of a possible Heavy Rescue in West Knox County. Please stay clear of David Lane. — Knox County Rescue (@knoxrescuesquad) January 26, 2021

Rural Metro Fire officials confirmed to WATE 6 On Your Side that its crews were also responding to the crash. Spokesperson Jeff Bagwell said a vehicle hit a power pole in the 300 block of David Lane. The car came to rest on the pole. No injuries were reported.

We are working to learn more. This is a developing story.