MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Drivers in Blount County are urged to use caution Friday morning along Sevierville Road (U.S. 411 North) near Doc Norton Road as emergency crews respond to a reported house fire, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Blount County Sheriff’s Office said its agency and the Blount County Fire Department are working a residential fire investigation in the area near Doc Norton Road. The announcement came in around 8:30 a.m. as a travel advisory.

BSCO also said that drivers near the area to please find an alternate route if possible.

