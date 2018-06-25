Residents displaced by South Knoxville apartment fire
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - Several residents have been displaced after a fire at an apartment complex in South Knoxville.
The fire was reported around 1:42 p.m. Monday at Southwood Apartments in the 2900 block of Sevier Avenue. The Knoxville Fire Department says firefighters saw flames coming from apartment number three of the eight-unit building, and the fire quickly spread to two surrounding units and the attic area above.
No people were injured. Firefighters attempted to rescue a dog from one of the units, but the animal died.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation. The Red Cross is on the scene to assist eight affected residents.
