Loudon, Tenn. (WATE) — A resort in Loudon County is getting bigger and with it more job opportunities.

Windy Hill Farm and Preserve on Wednesday announced a seven-figure investment to expand as an all-inclusive boutique resort. Plans are in the works to open a restaurant featuring garden-to-table ingredients in the spring, along with rental cabins and more.

“We’ll be a year-round resort,” manager Steven Brewington said. “Guests can come and explore the retreat. We’ve got lots of different programming we’re going to provide from cooking and beekeeping to paddle sports, hiking, biking, a little bit of everything.”

Around 25 people will be hired initially with an additional 50 to 75 in the next few years.