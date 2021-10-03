KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The results are in for the Covenant Health marathon, half-marathon and 5k that took over downtown Knoxville Saturday and Sunday.

According to Covenant Health, competitor Amanda Martin, 24, of Knoxville made race history in the half-marathon as the first female to take home first place between men and women with a time of 1:19:06.

This weekend’s race was the first time in two years Covenant could hold the event due to the ongoing COVID-19 Pandemic and restrictions on public gatherings that canceled the 2020 race and postponed the 2021 race from spring to October.

“The Covenant Health Knoxville Marathon came back better than ever this year after a two-and-half-year hiatus,” Race Director Jason Altman said. “No matter what the stopwatch said for all participants, the 2021 race weekend was a success: 17th annual event; 3,700-plus participants; and streets of spectators, generous volunteers and support from City of Knoxville and Knoxville police and fire departments.”

Check out the results:

Men’s full marathon:

Ethan Coffey of Knoxville, Tennessee, 2:47:42 Wil Cantrell of Knoxville, Tennessee, 2:57:19 Ben Fitzpatrick of Knoxville, Tennessee, 2:59:42

Women’s full marathon:

Eden Slater of Knoxville, Tennessee, 3:16:54 Stacy Clower of Knoxville, Tennessee, 3:25:20 Hannah Baer of Roebuck, South Carolina, 3:30:08

Men’s half-marathon:

Stewart Ellington of Knoxville, Tennessee, 1:23:07 Jay Johns of Knoxville, Tennessee, 1:24:08 Austin Warehime of Kodak, Tennessee, 1:25:02

Women’s half-marathon:

Amanda Martin of Knoxville, Tennessee, 1:19:06 Elizabeth Herndon of Knoxville, Tennessee, 1:24:08 Rebecca Weinand of Maryville, Tennessee, 1:32:44

Men’s 5K:

Scott Greeves of Knoxville, Tennessee, 16:19 Cole Buckner of Maryville, Tennessee, 19:11 David Sturchio of Knoxville, Tennessee, 20:09

Women’s 5K:

Jessica Jones of Knoxville, Tennessee, 21:00 Liz Ford of Knoxville, Tennessee, 21:20 Becky Grindstaff of Corryton, Tennessee, 23:47

Men’s push rim wheelchair marathon:

Matthew Porterfield of Knoxville, Tennessee, 1:17:22 Chad Johnson of Corydon, Indiana, 1:17:23 Paul Erway of Shelbyville, Kentucky, 2:20:01

Race organizers are planning for the 2022 race to take place in March.