Retired Alcoa food scientist receives ‘Fatherhood Excellence’ award for community work

He is the brains behind many of your favorites on the grocery store shelves. He helped develop Ragu’s Garden Style Spaghetti Sauce. He also worked on classics like Adolph’s meat tenderizer.

The longtime food scientist has since retired, turning his passion for good food into a project helping children in East Tennessee.

Logan Hill of Alcoa is another recipient of the Fatherhood Excellence Award by the Beta Theta Boule Foundation.

His carefully maintained community garden grows in the middle of an Alcoa neighborhood. There are lush rows of healthy kale, tender tomato plans, and more on the way. It’s all part of a program called Project Hope.

Hill came up with it as a truly down to earth way to teach kids in the Hall-Oldfield community of Alcoa about STEM: science, technology, engineering and math.

“It’s really interesting where you can take a simple idea as a garden and turn it into a science project,” Hill said. “What we’re doing is taking simple concepts: ie, design, engineering, laying out the garden design, measuring, understanding the life cycle of a plant.”

Today, the group of Alcoa Middle students have pencil and paper next to gardening supplies and cups for testing; weaving a science lesson into a beautiful spring day.

“They’re going to understand how to evaluate the pH of soil,” Hill says. “It’s going to be interesting because now they can associate what grows well in this soil and what doesn’t grow well in the soil and if you have soil that’s not as good as it should be, how do we amend that to make it better?”

The students are soaking up all kinds of new information, including why Hill believes in cardboard to cover part of the garden.

“He teaches us a lot about how to plant it and how we’re using cardboard to keep away the weeds, which I didn’t know you could do that,” said Morgan Raiford, 14.

“I’m very appreciative of him for letting me be in the program helping the community and helping me learn something new that I’m very grateful for,” said Juan Rodriguez, also 14.

A man who could’ve played golf every day in retirement is instead of cultivating a new generation of green thumbs.

“Outstanding, outstanding group, ” Logan said of the Beta Theta Boule Foundation. “And they have a really rich history of helping especially kids, and that’s what it’s all about.”

Once the crops once are harvested, the students take them to seniors in the area. Project Hope also gives the kids $50 a month for their work, with the agreement that half must go into a savings account.