KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A former Anderson County School Teacher is running for a cause.

John Byrd, a retired teacher for Anderson County Schools, will be running in the 2022 Boston Marathon on April 18. The 74-year-old is running to raise money for the school district he taught for many years.

He has partnered with The Education Foundation, a nonprofit that supports Clinton City and Anderson County Schools. People also can sponsor Byrd and the money will help fund Health & Wellness grants for the schools.

“The Education Foundation for Clinton City & Anderson County Schools awarded over $12,000 in Health & Wellness Grants to 15 educators in our two partner school districts this school year.” said Scott Bacon President of the Education Foundation. “Thanks to John’s commitment to allow donations inspired by his Boston Marathon participation to be directed to the Education Foundation, we will be able to expand the number of Health & Wellness Grants to schools in the 2022-2023 school year.”

Byrd gives a big thank you to everyone supporting him. “Thanks, everyone! The Education Foundation is a worthy cause and I am delighted to be able to support it. Now, if I can just make it to the finish line!”

To learn more about Byrd or sponsor him on his run visit the Education Foundation website here.