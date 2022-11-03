KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Members of the Knoxville Symphony Orchestra on Thursday made a stop at the Ben Atchley Tennessee State Veterans’ Home to give residents a memorable performance.

“Music is so many things,” said Music Director Aram Demirjian. “It’s a force for entertainment. It’s a force for joy. It is also a force for healing.”

The Knoxville Symphony Orchestra’s Music and Wellness Ensemble honored these retired veterans with a special performance of patriotic classics.

For some residents like Archie Clark, this visit brought back fond memories of his dad.

“My daddy was an instrument player, and he had a fiddle and a banjo,” Clark said. “He could play any instrument I’d ever seen.”

Clark is from Maryville. He was 16 when he went into the Army where he served for six years before entering the air force. In all, he spent over 22 years serving our country.

Today, the Knoxville Symphony Orchestra is thanking him for his service through their music.

“They were excellent,” Clark said. Pauline Roach thought so, too.

“I think we’re honored and blessed to have them come to entertain us,” she said.

Roach is 92 and she comes from a long line of servicemen.

“I had seven brothers,” she explained. “Six of them were in service. My grandfather was killed in the civil war.”

She said her family represented every branch of the armed forces. Her twin brother fought in the Korean War.

Music brought her family together back then and continues to bring them together today.

Roach added, “I’ve seen them (The Knoxville Symphony Orchestra) several times and I think we are so blessed and honored to have them, musicians like them in our country,” Roach said.

Members of the Knoxville Symphony Orchestra said they’re the ones who are honored to perform for our nation’s heroes and their families.

“Just to be in this room among some of these incredible members of our community, listening to the music was of course incredible,” Dermirjian said. “Our great musicians, but it was such a gift to be able to watch this audience.”

The Knoxville Symphony Orchestra will be presenting “Spirit & Service: a Salute to Veterans” on November 10th and 11th at the Tennessee Theatre.