Review of discarded vaccines details lax oversight by Knox County Health Department

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — An independent review of the Knox County Health Department ordered after a box of COVID-19 vaccines was lost has now been released. The 975 Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine doses were accidentally tossed out in February just as the shots were starting to reach the public.

Outside accounting firm Pugh and Company released a five-page report after talking with workers and reviewing how the department’s processes work.

The report shows issues like a lack of written procedures in shipping, receiving and keeping track of inventory and supplies. Pugh & Company found that one employee was responsible for ordering vaccines with no approval. The same employee was also tasked with receiving the shipments.

It notes the department did have some common practices, but they weren’t written down. Limited-cross training for operations workers was also noted in the report, creating the potential for issues to occur if the worker usually in charge of a certain task is not present.

More issues include a lack of controls to prevent unauthorized pharmacy orders and weak physical security around the loading dock. A lack of written procedures related to shipping, receiving, and inventory were also noted in the report.

Knox County government released its own investigation’s findings March 11 in which no criminal activity was found. The Knoxville Police Department’s report showed that an employee signed for the vaccine but never saw it. A second employee ordered the box containing the vaccine to be thrown away after they inspected it and thought it only contained dry ice.

A statement from the Health Department following the review said it has already begun to implement some of the recommendations by Pugh & Company. The statement also notes the department conducted its own extensive review of internal processes and implemented changes, including the creation of uniform processes to receive items, communicating processes with team members and ensuring cross training is taking place.