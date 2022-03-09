KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A citizen donated $500 as a reward for someone to find the person responsible for an abandoned dog in Knoxville.

East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers announced an increase in the reward offered on tips leading to the arrest of the person responsible for the dog found abandoned behind a dumpster earlier this week.

According to their Facebook page, the increase is thanks to a citizen who came forward offering an additional reward.

The dog showed serious neglect and multiple infections across its body. It was taken to Young-Williams Animal Shelter to receive extensive medical attention.

East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers assures anyone that offers a tip can remain anonymous. If the tip leads to an arrest you could be eligible for the cash reward. You can call 865-215-7165, go online at www.easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org, via the free mobile app, P3 Tips, or on the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers Facebook page. Tipsters can remain anonymous and are eligible to receive a cash reward.