Reward up to $15,000 for Tennessee bank robber known as the 'Too Tall Bandit'

The FBI is upping the reward for any information that leads to the arrest of a suspected serial bank robber to $15,000.

The robber, nicknamed the ‘Too Tall Bandit’, is reportedly responsible for 10 bank robberies across the state dating back to 2009.

Agents say from 2009 to 2012, the known robberies were all in Middle Tennessee. The robberies shifted to East Tennessee starting in 2014 with ones in Farragut and Jefferson City that year, one in Pigeon Forge in 2015, another in Farragut in 2016, and the two in 2017.

The most recent-- right here in Knoxville at the Citizen's National Bank back in November. In each of the robberies, the suspect walked or jumped behind the teller counter, threatened bank employees with a handgun before making them put money into his bag.

The FBI saying he stands between 6 foot 3 to 6 foot 6 inches tall. We're told he speaks with a deep voice, walks with a limp and wears a Halloween style mask.

If you have any information you're asked to call the East Tennessee FBI office at 865-544-0751.