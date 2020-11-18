Rezoning ordinance for former Knoxville Center Mall approved

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Another step toward redeveloping the old Knoxville Center Mall moved through the city council meeting Tuesday night.

The ordinance changed had been requested for Dallas-based Hillwood Enterprises, but there’s still no word on exactly which company is looking to use the property.

Developers have revealed that the site could be a proposed e-commerce distribution and fulfillment center that will have an average pay of around $15 an hour.

The mall closed in January 2020. A request to rezone the property was filed in August.