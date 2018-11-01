Rhonda Gallman's son found not guilty in California, Gallman's attorney still working on her charges Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Rhonda Gallman [ + - ] Video

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - The attorney for former Knox County mayoral candidate Rhonda Gallman, who was arrested in March in California when visiting her son who was on trial for attempted murder, said today her son was found not guilty.

Gallman had been arrested in Los Angeles County for a felony charge of attempted preventing or dissuading a witness from testifying in court against her son. The charge has since been reduced to a misdemeanor.

Winston McKeeson, Gallman's attorney, said Gallman's son, Jamahl Thomas, was found not guilty for attempted murder and criminal conspiracy and that they are working to get her charges dismissed.

Gallman, of East Knoxville, had been in the running for the Democratic ticket in the race for Knox County mayor earlier this year. Following her arrest in California, she had initially chosen to stay in the race, but then later dropped out.