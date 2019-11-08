Rhythm N’ Blooms Festival postponed ‘indefinitely’

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Rhythm N’ Blooms Music Festival won’t be held next year — and its future is on indefinite hold.

“After much deliberation and careful consideration, the Dogwood Arts Board of Directors has voted unanimously to postpone the Rhythm N’ Blooms Music Festival indefinitely,” according to a statement from the Dogwood Arts.

Dogwood Arts and the music promoter for the music event have an ongoing legal dispute.

“The decision gives us time to focus on additional music programming that aligns with our mission of promoting and celebrating the talent of our region,” Dogwood Arts said in a statement. “As with our other programs, we will work with a team of dedicated volunteers and community leaders to design and produce events that engage local and regional musicians.”

The decision has no effect on other Dogwood Arts events.

“Upon advice of our attorney we cannot comment on pending litigation; however, it is a matter of public record that Dogwood Arts has asked Knox County Chancery Court to rule on a vendor contract dispute with our previous talent buyer,” the statement continued. “While Dogwood Arts remains confident in a favorable ruling, we believe this fiscally responsible decision is prudent to allow time for the judicial process to unfold before moving forward with a festival of this magnitude.”

