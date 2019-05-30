Ribbon cutting at White Oak Crossing

Local News

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - A grand opening today at the White Oak Crossing affordable housing complex in South Knoxville.

That grand opening was marked by a ribbon cutting. 

The 60-unit apartment complex on Quaker Way is an affordable housing option for families in Knoxville.

Officials saying its location provides easy access to the bus routes and jobs in the area.

The complex was constructed by Woda Cooper Companies, Inc. The Ohio company's latest project marks a $70 million total investment in our state of Tennessee. 

