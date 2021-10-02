KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Organizations and government services are trying to shed some light on domestic violence by spreading purple ribbons across the city and beyond. October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

Knoxville Police are putting purple ribbons on their cruisers adorned with the logo of the Knoxville Family Justice Center. The center serves as a collection point of resources for domestic abuse victims. Services from prosecutors, detectives, clergy and social service professionals are offered to all types of abuse victims, including domestic violence and sexual, mental, child, elder and animal abuse.

YWCA is also advocating for domestic violence awareness this month. The YWCA of Knoxville and the Tennessee Valley is offering educational training sessions and offering discounts at select restaurants with proceeds benefitting YWCA and its mission.

All month the Young Women’s Christian Association will be using the social media tag #YWeBelieveYou and placing ribbons across Knoxville.