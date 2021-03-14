‘Ride for Aaron’ event offers support to family following death of Claiborne County man

TAZEWELL, Tenn. (WATE) — The Claiborne County community is continuing to offer support to the family and friends of Aaron Massengill.

Three people have been arrested and charged in the death of Massengill after his body was discovered Feb. 22 along Ferguson Ridge Road.

To offer support, the “Ride for Aaron” event was held Sunday afternoon at the Tazewell Speedway.

It was an initiative spearheaded by Aaron’s Army as a way to show support for Massengill’s family and friends.

